The Splash Zone 10/13/21: Defenders Not Living Up To Standards

The Dolphins offense has been on a struggle bus since the season started, which we expected ups and downs with the unit. We did not expect the Dolphins top unit from last year to be one of the worst in the league. The defense has not had a good start to the year as opposing offense are just picking it apart. Granted they’ve faced the likes of Tom Brady and Josh Allen, who lead two of the top offenses in the league, but couldn’t rattle a rookie QB in week 1 or slow down a hobbled Carson Wentz. Thankfully the schedule is easing up a bit, so hopefully there is a small chance this defense can get it together.

Key Miami Dolphins’ veteran defenders not playing up to standards | Miami Herald

A look at some of the Dolphins’ key defensive players who are not playing up to past levels. The Dolphins’ defense ranks among the worst in football.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins designate Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that he hoped that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go for their Week Six game against the Jaguars in London and the team took a step to clear the path back to the starting lineup.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Top News Miami Dolphins Coordinators Speak Ahead of Week 6 Jacksonville Jaguars

Highlights from Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator George Godsey, Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer and Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman’s Monday media availability

