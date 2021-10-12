The Splash Zone 10/12/21: Brian Flores “Concerned” About Dolphins Defense

Last season, the Dolphins had one of the better defenses in the league. This season it is now among the worst. I don’t think many expected the Dolphins defense to take this big of a step back, but man, it’s been rough watching opposing offenses just have their way with this defense. Brian Flores, who seems to be losing fan support by the week, said his defense was out of sync and it has him concerned.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores 'concerned' about defense after drubbing - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The third-year coach says his defense is 'out of sync in a lot of ways' after allowing 45 points at Tampa Bay in Miami's fourth straight loss.

Dolphins 2021 Season

Seven NFL teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries, major weaknesses

Can the Seahawks survive a month without Russell Wilson? Will the Dolphins overcome sloppy defensive play? Judy Battista identifies seven teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries and weaknesses.

Miami Dolphins The Blitz Dolphins Talk

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

A Week 6 return could be on the docket for Christian McCaffrey﻿. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that he's "hopeful" the star running back will play this week against the Vikings.

Dolphins Buccaneers Week 5 Inside the Numbers Stats Fun Facts

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 5 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/11/21: Buccaneers Dismantle Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins drop to 1-4, worst point differential in league - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost - again - this weekend, dropping them to 1-4 on the season and turning a year of expectations into one of questions and frustration. While there is still a lot of football...

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week Five Defeat Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - The Phinsider

"We’re still a good team." - Preston Williams