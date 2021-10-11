The Splash Zone 10/11/21: Buccaneers Dismantle Dolphins

Not quite sure what has happened to this team, but it doesn’t look good. Granted the Buccaneers were the Super Bowl champs, but it was such a poor showing, especially from the defense. The Dolphins had one of the best defenses last season and it’s completely reversed this season and it just feels like every drive will end with an opposing touchdown. This was also probably Jacoby Brissett’s last time starting, unless Tua Tagovailoa gets injured again. Next up, the Dolphins will be traveling to London to take on the winless Jaguars.

The first of two road games for the Miami Dolphins began as the team traveled to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL for an instate showdown against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brian Flores "concerned" about the Dolphins defense - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football.

Buccaneers crush Dolphins 45-17 - ProFootballTalk

The Buccaneers had a hard time finding the end zone in New England last Sunday, but they didn’t have any trouble back at home this weekend.

Dolphins vs Buccaneers 2021: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to miss game against Buccaneers - The Phinsider

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver, DeVante Parker, will not play today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.

Miami’s coaches had hoped to have...

Miami Dolphins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers final score 2021 Week 5 with immediate reactions - The Phinsider

First Half Reactions

The Dolphins rolled out a new offensive line rotation today. Liam Eichenberg at LT, Austin Jackson at LG, Greg Mancz at C, Robert Hunt at RG, and Jesse Davis at RT. Jaylen...