The Splash Zone 1/9/21: 3 Dolphins Earn All-Pro Honors

The Dolphins are well represented on the NFL’s All-Pro list. Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders are representing the Dolphins on the first team All-Pros, while Jakeem Grant works with the second team. Howard had a Defensive Player of the Year performance this past season as he totaled 10 interceptions and is the first since Antonio Cromartie (2007) to record double digit interceptions in a single season. Sanders was snubbed from the Pro-Bowl, but he gets the last laugh as he gets his first All-Pro selection finishing the year 36-39 on field goals while being perfect on all 36 extra point attempts.

Xavien Howard, Jason Sanders Named 2020 NFL First Team All Pro

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and Sanders’ 144 points tied a franchise record

