The Splash Zone 1/8/21: Marion Hobby Out As Dolphins Defensive Line Coach

It appears Brian Flores really did jinx himself. At his end of the year presser, Flores stated that he expected all his assistants to be back for 2021. Fast forward to now, Chan Gailey resigned and now Marion Hobby is out as defensive line coach. There could possibly be a couple more coaching changes, depending on who Flores chooses as his next offensive coordinator.

