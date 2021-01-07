The Splash Zone 1/7/21: Dolphins Need A New OC As Chan Gailey Resigns

Brian Flores was optimistic that his entire coaching staff would be back for the 2021 season. That will not be the case as offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, resigned yesterday after spending one season with the Miami Dolphins. It just didn’t work out, that’s all we have to say about this one. Flores will now be tasked with finding a new coordinator to teach their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey Resigns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

What Dolphins’ re-commitment to Tua means for team’s ’21 draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins offseason got a lot less interesting with the team’s public recommitment this week to QB Tua Tagovailoa. Now here’s who the Fins should be drafting in April instead of his replacement.

