The Splash Zone 1/5/21: What’s In Store For The Dolphins Offense?

There was a bit of buzz out of Miami yesterday as reports came out that Chan Gailey was out as offensive coordinator for the Dolphins. Those claims were proved false though as someone got bamboozled by an Adam Schefter parody account on Twitter.

Last offseason, we saw the front office overhaul the defensive side of the ball. Expect that to be the reverse this offseason, as this Dolphins offense is going to need some work.

Chan Gailey, Tua Tagovailoa futures key for Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have to resolve issues with their offense and it starts with deciding if offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are in the plans for 2021.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

No, the Dolphins shouldn't move on from Tua Tagovailoa - Sports Illustrated

Miami will have the third draft pick, but Tua Tagovailoa's rookie season showed enough for the Dolphins to build around him instead of drafting another top QB prospect.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

