The Splash Zone 1/4/21: Bills Massacre Dolphins To End Playoff Hopes

What a way to end the season. The Dolphins offense, defense, and special teams just didn’t show up for the game. The Bills could do no wrong and just had their way with the Dolphins all game long. Kind of reminded me of the first few games during the 2019 season.

The defense and special teams shouldn’t see much change during the offseason as both units did pretty well all season long. The offense on the other hand will most likely look very different. I do not expect Chan Gailey to be back as his chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa just wasn’t there. But if Gailey is back, he should have a couple of new skill players to use as the wide receiver room is going to need some talent added to it. The WR’s just didn’t help Tua at all this season with no separation and dropping passes. The Dolphins have a ton of capital to work with and it’s up to them to bring the right players in.

Miami Dolphins Fall to Buffalo Bills in 2020 Regular Season Finale 56 26

The Dolphins finish the regular season 10-6

Miami Dolphins hurt NFL Playoff chance but Browns, Ravens move on

While Baltimore and Cleveland (barely) handle win-and-they’re-in business, Miami fails miserably in its shot for the NFL Playoffs

Dolphins playoff dreams down to rooting for Jaguars after crushing loss - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Tua Tagovailoa's three interceptions and a poor defensive showing leave Miami needing help to reach the postseason.

Brian Flores: We didn't coach well, we didn't play well - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins had an opportunity to make the playoffs with a win against the Bills on Sunday, but they failed miserably.

Xavien Howard Ties Miami Dolphins Franchise Record with Tenth Interception of the Season

Howard’s third quarter interception ties a Dolphins franchise record

