The Splash Zone 1/31/21: Dolphins Coaching Staff Leads National Team To Victory

Brian Flores and company came away with a 27-24 victory yesterday as they lead the National team during the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The coaching staff got a huge advantage being able to work with these seniors during the week and don’t be surprised to see the Dolphins draft a few of them.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

After bathing in chocolate, Dolphins’ Flores drops a morsel of news on OC search

A sign of a successful week for any football coach:

When a bunch of players who were strangers a week ago dump a cooler of candy over your head in celebration.

Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl 2021 Recap Miami Dolphins Brian Flores National Team Win 27-24

Brian Flores met with the media after the win, here are the highlights

Brian Flores found "quite a few guys" who "could possibly help our team" while coaching at the Senior Bowl - ProFootballTalk

More than a few teams declined the opportunity to coach at the Senior Bowl. The Panthers and Dolphins accepted.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/29/21: Dolphins Among Favorites To Land Deshaun Watson - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Pro Bowl 2021: What to expect, how to watch Madden 21 contest, and rosters - The Phinsider

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be a game like no other in the history of the all-star event. Mostly because there will not be a 2021 Pro Bowl game. This year, with the coronavirus still a major concern,...

PHINSLIDERS: QB Carousel speeds up; Visions of Tua Tagovailoa in AFC Championship game - The Phinsider

A bonus episode of Phinsider Radio LOADED with quarterback talk