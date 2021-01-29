The Splash Zone 1/29/21: Dolphins Among Favorites To Land Deshaun Watson

Plenty of gossip to go around during the Senior Bowl and many people in the NFL circle believe the Dolphins are the favorites to land Deshaun Watson. Why is that? The Dolphins have a ton of draft picks at their disposal and it’s going to take multiple first round picks to get Watson from the Texans. Yesterday, reports came out the Watson has officially requested for a trade meaning we’re going to be hearing about this for the next three months.

Some NFL insiders see Dolphins as ‘front-runners’ for Watson | Miami Herald

The rumor in NFL circles at the Senior Bowl is Deshaun Watson’s most likely destination, if he’s traded by the Houston Texans, is the Miami Dolphins.

Deshaun Watson officially requests trade per reports. What's next?

Deshaun Watson officially requests trade per reports. The Dolphins would be a perfect landing spot.

