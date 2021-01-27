The Splash Zone 1/27/21: Brian Flores Still Searching For Offensive Coordinator

It is officially Senior Bowl week and Brian Flores still hasn’t filled his vacant offensive coordinator spot and he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to name one. Flores stated he is still in the process of finding the teams newest OC and feels the players are in good hands with Eric Studesville and George Godsey this week. Perhaps Flores is not only evaluating the players this week, but is also seeing how Studesville and Godsey handles offensive duties. Those two are still in the running for the OC spot and we shouldn’t rule out any outside candidates. I don’t care who it is, just as long as Brian Flores can find the right guy to guide the Dolphins offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores says Dolphins still going through “process” in OC search

Brian Flores says Dolphins still going through "process" in OC search

Senior Bowl

DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris top Dolphins' Senior Bowl watch list - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With Miami's Brian Flores coaching one of the teams this week, the staff will get an up-close look at prospects who could fill one of nine draft picks.

DeVonta Smith on Tua Tagovailoa: We’ve talked about running it back - ProFootballTalk

In a time not so long ago, Tua Tagovailoa fired passes to DeVonta Smith at Alabama.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins Q&A: Is the return of Davon Godchaux and Vince Biegel enough to improve Miami’s defense?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers Safid Deen and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/26/21: Senior Bowl Week Begins For The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

DeVonta Smith has talked to Tua Tagovailoa about ‘running it back’ with Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

tua + smith = 4 lyfe

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores ‘still going through the process’ of finding next offensive coordinator - The Phinsider

There’s not a whole lot we know about who the Miami Dolphin's next offensive coordinator will be.

Some speculate it might be an in-house promotion for TEs coach George Godsey or RBs coach Eric...