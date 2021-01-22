The Splash Zone 1/22/21: Offense Wins Championships

The Dolphins had one of the better defenses in the NFL this season and unfortunately wasted that units efforts by missing the postseason. The offense was inconsistent with Tua Tagovailoa leading the offense for most of the season as a rookie. Perhaps if the team had some better options on offense, things could have worked out differently.

Looking at the four teams left in the postseason, all four have the best quarterbacks from this season and plenty of weapons at their disposal. Josh Allen went from a laughing stock to one of the better quarterbacks in the league, thanks to his team surrounding him with playmakers to help their young quarterback succeed. That’s what the Dolphins need to do this offseason and hopefully they can bring in the right players to help make the offense a tad better.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Schad: NFL's high-flying Final Four shows where Dolphins must improve most

