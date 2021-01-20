The Splash Zone 1/20/21: Dolphins Make Coaching Change

Steve Marshall is out as offensive line coach, while Lemuel Jeanpierre has been promoted as the new o-line coach. Shouldn’t be that surprising as Marshall was brought in to help teach Chan Gailey’s system to the offensive line. What is surprising is that Jeanpierre has been promoted with no offensive coordinator named yet. This is looking more likely that either Eric Studesville or George Godsey is going to get the promotion to OC or perhaps an outside candidate was okay with having Jeanpierre as his o-line coach.

