The Splash Zone 1/2/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bills

It all comes down to this. Win and your in or lose and hope the stars align in your favor. What a year 2020 was, but I think we can all be happy with the success the Miami Dolphins found this year. Lead by one of the top defenses, no one expected this team to vying for the playoffs. The Dolphins will face off against the AFC East Champions, Buffalo Bills, for the final regular season game of the season. This is going to be Tua Tagovailoa’s time to shine as his relief pitcher, Ryan Fitzpatrick, will not be around for this game due to being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Dolphins Bills Preview - Week 17 2020 - Playoffs On The Line

The Dolphins defense will need to control Bills QB Josh Allen and his favorite target Stefon Diggs.

Dolphins at Bills

