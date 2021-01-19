The Splash Zone 1/19/21: DeVonta Smith Heading To The Senior Bowl

DeVonta Smith has become a fan favorite for the Dolphins #3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Yesterday, the Senior Bowl got some big news when Smith accepted his invite to join in on the festivities and is even going to be coached by Brian Flores and company. This is a great opportunity not only for Smith, but for the Dolphins to get a little closer with one of the top receivers in this years draft. If the Dolphins end up drafting Smith at any point, he would be reunited with one of his quarterbacks from Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa.

