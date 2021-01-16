The Splash Zone 1/16/21: Brian Flores Still Confident In Tua Tagovailoa

If you haven’t noticed, there has been a little bit of chatter about Tua Tagovailoa and Deshaun Watson this week. Though the trade scenario is high unlikely, it still has people talking about Tagovailoa’s ability as a starting quarterback.

Look, the rookie appeared in 10 games, with a subpar supporting cast at running back and wide receiver, and an offensive coordinator, whose scheme just wasn’t working with the rookie. Now this offseason is going to be all about surrounding Tua with a better supports cast and finding an offensive coordinator who can bring the most of the southpaw. Brian Flores hasn’t lost confidence in his quarterback and only believes his best football is ahead of him.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reaffirms support for Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins coach Brian Flores reaffirmed his support for QB Tua Tagovailoa and expressed excitement for his development going into Year 2.

East-West Shrine Bowl, NFL announce 2021 coaches

The East West Shrine Bowl, in partnership with the NFL, announced the 2021 coaches who will participate in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl Professional Development Opportunity.

Lifting Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2 essential for Dolphins' next coordinator - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The candidates to run the offense have varied backgrounds, but Miami coach Brian Flores wants someone who can play to the strengths of the QB.

