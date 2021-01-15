The Splash Zone 1/15/21: Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Candidates

A list of interview candidates for the Miami Dolphins vacant offensive coordinator position came out yesterday. Per sources, Brian Flores has six potential replacements lined up but maybe there could a couple other candidates we don’t know about. But what we do know is that George Godsey and Eric Studesville are being considered for the position. Both have worked under Flores for the past two seasons and well respected with the team.

The outside candidates include: Pep Hamilton (Chargers QB coach), Tony Elliott (Clemson OC), Mike McDaniel (49ers run game coordinator), and Matt Canada (Steelers QB coach). The Dolphins did reach out to Elliott, but it sounds like he is going to stay at Clemson for the time being. McDaniel is likely headed with Robert Saleh whenever he gets a head coaching gig, while Canada may end up getting promoted to OC in Pittsburgh. Hamilton is still on the Chargers staff, but a new head coach will be hired soon and who knows if the new guy would even want Hamilton on his staff.

