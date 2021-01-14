The Splash Zone 1/14/21: Dolphins In A No-Lose Situation With Watson Rumors

Maybe you are already tired of hearing about the Deshaun Watson speculation, but it’s not going away anytime soon. You can bet Brian Flores and Chris Grier had to have had a discussion about adding the star Texans quarterback.

I think it would be foolish to give up on Tua Tagovailoa after a year, but I would totally understand as Watson has proven he is a star in this league. That’s why the Dolphins can’t lose in this situation. If the team does add Watson (highly doubtful), they get a superstar quarterback. If they don’t, they can surround Tua with a ton of weapons through the draft. Either way, Dolphins would be a better football team.

Dolphins in no-lose situation over Deshaun Watson trade rumor | Miami Herald

The speculation surrounding the Dolphins maybe trading for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is a no-lose situation for Miami. But here is the one way the Fins win, and win big.

