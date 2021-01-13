The Splash Zone 1/13/21: Benefits Of Coaching Senior Bowl

Very slow news day. Was hoping to hear some chatter about the Dolphins offensive coordinator search as Brian Flores is beginning those interviews this week.

We got news on Monday though when it was announced the Dolphins and Panthers would be coaching at this years Senior Bowl. There is still some uncertainty on pro days and the Scouting Combine with the COVID situation. But getting to meet with some of the draft prospects is a big boom for both these teams. The Dolphins are in need of some offensive help and can get to know a lot of these prospects a little better.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How Dolphins, Panthers will benefit from coaching 2021 Senior Bowl

Miami, which has two first-round picks, and Carolina, which drafts at No. 8, will get prime opportunities to see prospects in person in Mobile, Alabama.

Dolphins Offseason

Two Dolphins position groups set franchise-best marks in 2020

