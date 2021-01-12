The Splash Zone 1/12/21: Dolphins, Panthers To Coach 2021 Senior Bowl

At the end of the month, Brian Flores and his coaching staff will be on the sidelines coaching up the next NFL hopefuls at the 2021 Senior Bowl. On the other sideline will be Matt Rhule and his Carolina Panthers coaching staff. This is an amazing opportunity for both teams as they get to work closely with prospects and get to know them a little better.

Dolphins, Panthers named coaching staffs for 2021 Senior Bowl

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl announced Monday that the staffs for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will coach the game later this month.

Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins? Miami could be in play for Texans’ star QB - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Houston Texans franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would consider a trade to the Miami Dolphins, according to an ESPN report.

