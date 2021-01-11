The Splash Zone 1/11/21: Deshaun Watson Would Consider A Trade To Dolphins

Reports out of Houston are that Deshaun Watson is rather unhappy with his current team over the general manager and head coach search. This has led to people speculating that Watson would like to be traded and reports came out yesterday that the star quarterback would “consider” being traded to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins invested a top 5 pick on Tua Tagovailoa last year and Chris Grier came out and stated at his end of the year presser that Tua was their starting quarterback. But I can guarantee you that if these reports are true, Grier and Brian Flores are talking about it. We still don’t know what Tua is going to become and I am all for letting him develop. But when a young star like Watson is available, I would have a tough time passing him up.

These rumors aren’t going to go away anytime soon and I am sure we will be hearing about this weekly until a trade happens whether that involves the Dolphins or not.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Deshaun Watson would consider trade to Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Reports about quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s unhappiness with the Texans came across the radar this week and it has led to speculation about whether Watson will push for a trade away from Houston.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Tua Tagovailoa named Dolphins starting QB, but plans could change if Deshaun Watson is traded - The Phinsider

It’s all over the place so I figured I’d give my thoughts on the matter because another "Should the Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson" blog is what everybody needs right now. After this, I surely...

Mortensen: Deshaun Watson would “consider” a trade to the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Could Watson actually force his way from Houston to South Florida?

2020 NFL Wildcard winners picks: Straight-up and against the spreadk picks from The Phinsider - The Phinsider

The regular season of the 2020 NFL season has come and gone, with the postseason starting today. We continue our season-long straight-up winners picks into the playoffs, giving you our predictions...