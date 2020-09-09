The Splash Zone 9/9/20: Previewing The Dolphins 2020 Season

The Dolphins will begin their 2020 season on Sunday as the team travels to take on the Patriots. Confidence is pretty high for this young Dolphins team, based on how they ended last season. With a ton of new additions to the roster through free agency and the draft, the Dolphins are hopefully setting themselves up for some big success in the future under Brian Flores.

Miami Dolphins 2020 season preview - It's Ryan Fitzpatrick's team, until Tua Tagovailoa takes over

Miami's quarterbacks will find success on the field if -- and only if -- the offensive line plays well (unlike last season).

Dolphins 2020 Season

NFL Power Rankings: Lions? Cardinals? Dolphins? Some team is likely to go from worst to first this season

It's common in the NFL for a team to go from last place to first.

Miami Dolphins News 9/7/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Starting Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Week 1 NFL opening odds - The Phinsider

Fins currently sit at +6.5 against New England this weekend.

Two Items Really Stuck Out in the Dolphin’s Depth Chart - The Phinsider

We can almost taste the football that’s right around the corner. At last, after everything we as a society have been going through and continue to deal with, there actually will be professional...

Do not ‘put too much into’ Dolphins initial 2020 depth chart - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins released on Monday their first depth chart of the 2020 NFL season. There were a couple of interesting items on it, like Mike Gesicki being listed as the second-string tight end...