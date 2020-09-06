The Splash Zone 9/6/20: Dolphins Trim Roster To 53

The Dolphins had to have their roster trimmed down to 53 by 4 pm yesterday. The team had to waive several players to get to the limit but also pulled off a trade to add Lynn Bowden to the roster. The Dolphins are going to be one of the younger teams in the league and it’s not going to surprise me when they make even more moves during the week.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Brian Flores on cutting Josh Rosen: "This was the best move for the Miami Dolphins" - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen looked good in camp until he didn’t. Until tales of how good he looked couldn’t be parlayed into a trade and Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was waived.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Raiders trade 2020 third-rounder Lynn Bowden to Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Raiders made Lynn Bowden a third-round pick in April, but he won’t make his NFL debut as a member of the team.

