The Splash Zone 9/5/20: Dolphins Begin Trimming Roster

Teams have to be at their 53 man roster limit by 4 pm ET today. This is a harsh time for many players and among these moves are some surprise cuts. The Dolphins began trimming their roster down and shockingly released Josh Rosen after their were rumors they were trying to trade the quarterback. Rosen’s fate was sealed when the team drafted Tua Tagovailoa, but it’s hard to believe that no team wanted a young quarterback on their roster.

Miami has decided to release quarterback Josh Rosen, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, instead of working out a potential trade.

Brian Flores touches on a variety of topics with cut-down day just one day away.

Howard, who has struggled with injures, is running well as the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots added a league MVP and three-time Pro Bowl selection quarterback to their roster this offseason, but left the door open for Cam Newton to not be the team’s replacement for...

