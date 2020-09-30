The Splash Zone 9/30/20: Andrew Van Ginkel Taking A Step Forward

Before the season started, the Dolphins lost Vince Biegel to a season ending Achilles injury. Biegel was expected to be one of the Dolphins top linebackers after a pretty solid 2019 season. But with his injury, a door opened for the younger players on the roster, like Andrew Van Ginkel. Van Ginkel came on strong near the end of the 2019 season and worked all offseason to improve his game. He is currently splitting time with a handful of players, but when he’s out on the field he brings a high motor to the defense.

Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel is stronger, more dangerous pass rusher

Miami Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel is showing some of the good stuff he once flashed as a Wisconsin Badger

All three Dolphins coordinators and the defensive assistants spoke to the media on Tuesday; here are the highlights

Fitz: 'Amazing' future awaits Tua

Ryan Fitzpatrick offers some of his strongest praise yet for Tua Tagovailoa.

Seahawks at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins enjoy calm before Seattle Seahawks storm | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins won last week, which made Monday a peaceful day. But will a loss to the Seattle Seahawks return the team to the panic of the first two weeks?

