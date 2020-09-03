The Splash Zone 9/3/20: DeVante Parker Expected To Play Week 1

For the past week, DeVante Parker has been dealing with a minor injury and has not practiced for precautionary reasons. But the Dolphins #1 receiver should be good to go next week against the Patriots for the first game of the season. Let’s hope Parker can stay healthy and build off of his breakout season from last year.

Dolphins' DeVante Parker will play Week 1 vs. Patriots despite missing a week of practice, per report - CBSSports.com

The starting wideout was reportedly sitting out for precautionary reasons

Draft Dolphins WRs DeVante Parker, Preston Williams or both in fantasy? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Parker-Williams duo, entering Year 2 together, has the potential to be something special for an offense primed to rebound from a not-so-hot 2019.

