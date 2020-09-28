The Splash Zone 9/28/20: Myles Gaskin Leading The Way At Running Back

The Dolphins signed Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida to help improve their running back room. Both backs were expected to be big contributors on offense, but Myles Gaskin has something to say about that. The second year back has outplayed both the veterans and appears to be the main back as he played 75% of the snaps against the Jaguars last week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Myles Gaskin outplaying Jordan Howard, Matt Breida in Miami - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins thought they needed to improve at running back this offseason, so they signed Jordan Howard to a two-year, $9.75 million contract and traded a fifth-round draft pick for Matt Breida. Little did the Dolphins know that their best running back was already on the roster.

Brian Flores

Flores discusses improvement vs. Jags

Dolphins coach Brian Flores gives an update following Miami's first win of the season.

Dolphins 2020 Season

NFL Week 3: Bills, Patriots win, keeping Dolphins in third | Miami Herald

NFL Week 3 AFC East highlights: The Buffalo Bills win a classic. The New England Patriots pound the Las Vegas Raiders. And the Miami Dolphins gain no ground.

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins control Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dolphins beat the Jaguars, 31-13. And Joe Schad breaks it all down with The Tape Don't Lie.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/26/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Just Having Fun - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Phinsider Q&A: Preparing for Sunday after TNF win - The Phinsider

The NFL is just a few hours away from the start of Sunday’s Week 3 games. This week, Sunday is a nice, relaxing day for Miami Dolphins fans after the team dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars on...

NFL 2020 Week 3 Dolphins fan rooting guide - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have already claimed a victory in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season thanks to a 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. That makes today’s slate of games,...

202 NFL Week 3 picks from The Phinsider contributors - The Phinsider

The Phinsider contributors are back with our Week 3 straight-up picks for each game on this weekend’s schedule. Of course, this weekend’s slate is a little more relaxing for Miami Dolphins fans, as...