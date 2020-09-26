The Splash Zone 9/26/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Just Having Fun

The Dolphins are coming off their first victory of the season thanks in large part to their veteran quarterback. We saw Thursday night how much these players love having Fitzpatrick at quarterback and playing with him. Fitzpatrick was interviewed after the game and said he’s just out there having fun playing with his friends. Not sure how much longer we’ll see him as the starting quarterback, but he always makes it interesting.

Ryan Fitzpatrick having fun in Dolphins' win: 'I feel like the luckiest guy in the world'

Ryan Fitzpatrick may be 37, but the Dolphins quarterback still has game left and showed it Thursday night with a blistering performance as Miami jolted Jacksonville 31-13.

NFL Week 3 TNF: Five takeaways from the Miami Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Miami Dolphins upended the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football thanks to the arms and legs of veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins Beat Jaguars On Thursday Night Football - Three Takeaways

John Congemi's takeaways from the Dolphins' Thursday night victory in Jacksonville.

Ryan Fitzpatrick beats Jaguars for sixth different team - ProFootballTalk

At this point, it almost seems inevitable that Ryan Fitzpatrick will play for another team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick enters record book in leading Miami Dolphins over Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Fitzpatrick, in leading the Dolphins over the Jaguars on Thursday night, became the first NFL player since at least 1950 to record at least one victory for six different teams against a single opponent.

Miami Dolphins News 9/25/20: Dolphins Get First Win Of The Season - The Phinsider

Dolphins dominate Jaguars on Thursday Night Football - The Phinsider

The Thursday Night Football game kicking off Week 3 featured a young, rising team dominating their way to an early season win. The unexpected part for many was that it was the Miami Dolphins, led...

Dolphins record first 2020 win in one-sided Battle of Florida - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins were shellacked by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, with the Bills shredding Miami’s defense. There was plenty of criticism surrounding the team, including whispers wondering if head...