The Splash Zone 9/25/20: Dolphins Get First Win Of The Season

If this game was about facial hair, Ryan Fitzpatrick just proved that beards are better than mustaches. The veteran quarterback had a stellar night throwing and running the ball. He may be the oldest member on the team, but the guy goes out there every game and has fun. All in all, the Dolphins were in full control of the game the entire time. The offense came out swinging in the first quarter and the defense held their own. The Dolphins will have the weekend off before they face the Seahawks in week 4.

