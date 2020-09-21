The Splash Zone 9/21/20: Dolphins Fall To Bills

Another week, another defensive let down. The offense was nothing special, but managed to keep the Dolphins in the game. But the defense was another story as Josh Allen just had his way with the unit. Bryon Jones left the game early and never returned meaning Noah Igbinoghene got a trial by fire and couldn’t handle Stefon Diggs. The Dolphins have a short week as they will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins competitive, but show they are still rebuilding - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The veteran quarterback topped 300 passing yards and kept the game close, but Miami still has progress to make on both sides of the ball.

