The Splash Zone 9/19/20: DeVante Parker A Game Time Decision

The Dolphins could be without their top receiver when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. DeVante Parker had a limited week of practice after aggravating a hamstring. He went through individual drills yesterday and there is some hope that he can still play, but don’t expect him to be anywhere near 100% if he is active.

DeVante Parker will be a gametime call, Elandon Roberts out - ProFootballTalk

Bills at Dolphins

Bills-Dolphins Preview

If Brian Flores' rebuilding project with the Miami Dolphins is to end atop the AFC East, he must find a way to beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Lately the rivalry has gone the Bills' way, and Miami fans in the stands - their numbers limited because of the coronavirus - will be rooting

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores Preparing for Buffalo Bills Week 2 NFL 2020

The Dolphins rookie long snapper will see his brother Reid, Buffalo's long snapper, on the opposite sideline Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium

Bills vs. Dolphins - Keys to Victory

John Congemi breaks down his keys for the Dolphins’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

