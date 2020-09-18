The Splash Zone 9/18/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bills

The Dolphins will be playing an AFC East rival this Sunday, as the Bills come to town. This will be the Dolphins home opener with some fans in attendance. The Bills are coming off a win over the Jets and could end up being a big for the AFC East crown. The Dolphins meanwhile struggled against a Cam Newton led Patriots team and it won’t get any easier as Josh Allen is not afraid to run like Cam.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Host Buffalo Bills Hard Rock Stadium Home Opener 2020 Week 2 NFL

Go inside the matchup between the two AFC East foes

Dolphins Offensive Line

Solomon Kindley the Big Fish Rookie Debut Punishing Right Guard

This week's Wednesday feature gives us a look into the background of the Dolphins bubbly rookie offensive lineman. From saving lives to iguana encounters, Kindley is more than a mover of people

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/17/20: Don’t Expect Fitzpatrick To Get Benched Anytime Soon - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

No, the Dolphins Should Not Trade for Odell Beckham Jr. - The Phinsider

Seems that just about two weeks ago I was writing about how the Dolphins shouldn’t trade for Alvin Kamara when he was having, alleged, issues with the Saints. The Dolphins running game put up only...

Dolphins add Cordrea Tankersley to practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Codrea Tankersley to the team’s practice squad, adding depth to the secondary after Ken Webster was poached from the practice squad and signed by the San...