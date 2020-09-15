The Splash Zone 9/15/20: Reflecting On Dolphins Week 1 Loss

The Dolphins may have lost their first game of the season, but that doesn’t mean it was all bad. The two rookie offensive lineman, Austin Jackson and Soloman Kindley, held their own against a talented Patriots defensive line. Brandon Jones, another rookie, recorded 10 tackles while Myles Gaskin on offense made the most of his opportunity with some solid running. The pieces are there and it’s going to take some time and patience until this team is ready to compete.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Morning After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' 21-11 season-opening loss against the New England Patriots was a bit of a reality check even if it was just one game

Dolphins at Patriots

Three Takeaways - Week 1 - Patriots Beat Dolphins

Analyst John Congemi takes a look at the Dolphins' Week 1 loss in New England.

Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Week 1 Jerome Baker Christian Wilkins

Despite loss, third-year linebacker Jerome Baker and second-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had standout season openers

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins' Myles Gaskin carves out a role in crowded backfield - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Last year's seventh-round pick, Myles Gaskin is getting a lot of notice (and carries).

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/14/20: Dolphins Lose Season Opener Against Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins snap counts at New England Patriots - Offense - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, dropping to 0-1 on the year with the 21-11 final score. It was a rough game, with the Dolphins offense failing to find a rhythm and...

Miami Dolphins snap counts at New England Patriots - Defense - The Phinsider

This morning, we took a look back at the Miami Dolphins’ 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday by examining the offensive snap counts for the Dolphins. Now it is time to take a closer...