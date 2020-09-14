The Splash Zone 9/14/20: Dolphins Lose Season Opener Against Patriots

Time to throw in the towel on this 2020 season already! Ok, let’s not overreact like that already.

The Dolphins got manhandled by the Patriots yesterday as the defense had no answers for the Patriots running game and Cam Newton. I was expecting it to be a sloppy game, but I didn’t expect the Dolphins to come out looking like they hadn’t practiced all offseason. The run defense looked like last season where backs were just getting chunks of yardage and running through tackles.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions which didn’t help and the lone Dolphins touchdown was a goalline run by Jordan Howard. Fans will be calling for Tua Tagovailoa, but it’s too early for that unless Fitzpatrick does this for the next three games or so.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins' lack of offensive firepower exposed in loss to Patriots - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The offense totaled 269 yards and lost receiver DeVante Parker to hamstring injury in the second half.

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots beat Dolphins 21-11 in Cam Newton's debut - ProFootballTalk

The post Tom Brady-era in New England began with a win powered by an offense different from the one we’re used to seeing the Patriots play.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins at Patriots 2020 Week 1: Connections - The Phinsider

The NFL is a league full of connections, either from players or coaches facing previous teams, college teammates playing against each other, or hometown connections for players. Every game has...

Miami Dolphins News 9/13/20: Dolphins at Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Previewing the Miami Dolphins Week 1 matchup vs the New England Patriots—Miami Dolphins Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

FOOTBALL IS FINALLY BACK!!!!!

Dolphins at Patriots Week 1 Final Score and Immediate Reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots kicked off their 2020 regular season campaigns on Sunday with a renewal of their AFC East rivalry.