The Splash Zone 9/13/20: Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins will kickoff their 2020 season as they take on the Patriots in Foxboro. Kind of hard to guess on expectations when there was no preseason games to go off of, but I think we can all safely say the Dolphins got better over the offseason with all their additions. This will be the Patriots first game without Tom Brady on the roster with Cam Newton leading the way now. The last time these two teams faced off, the Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset of the season taking the Patriots down on their home turf.

Brian Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium to face a diminished New England Patriots team, playing without Tom Brady and other stars.

The Dolphins had five limited participants in practice of Monday and Tuesday, but none of them are in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

New Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander discovered a way to emphasize getting hands on the football in a fun, competitive fashion.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins head to Massachusetts this weekend to face the New England Patriots in a Week 1 showdown. An AFC East contest to open the season would normally mean a meeting between two teams...

Well everyone, we made it. I know it may not feel like we did, but we made it to week one of the 2020 NFL season. I know seven months ago, it didn’t look like we’d ever get to this point. But, we...

It appears podcasters need a pre-season too! JamesRadio and Rob get back to the swing of things as they once again come together to discuss Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

