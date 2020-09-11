The Splash Zone 9/11/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Patriots

The Dolphins are going to kickoff the 2020 season by traveling to take on the New England Patriots. This will be the Patriots without Tom Brady on the team, but they will have a former MVP under center in Cam Newton. The last time these two teams clashed, the Dolphins spoiled the Patriots hopes of getting a playoff bye and left Gillette Stadium as winners.

Dolphins Patriots Week 1 2020 Kickoff Preview Brian Flores Bill Belichick

The Dolphins travel to Foxboro to start the 2020 NFL season, here are the key matchups and info you need for kickoff

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins’ Van Noy sees similarities to Patriots’ way | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy returns to New England to face the Patriots Sunday. He believes Brian Flores is building a winner like Bill Belichick did.

