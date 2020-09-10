The Splash Zone 9/10/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Impact

All eyes were on Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, but Ryan Fitzpatrick proved he is the better quarterback right now which is why he will be leading the offense this Sunday against the Patriots. Helping lead the Dolphins to five wins with a depleted roster, Fitzpatrick made the games watchable and ended the season as the team’s MVP. When the Dolphins roll out their improved roster on Sunday, Fitzpatrick will be leading the way knowing his replacement is waiting in the wings, and that’s okay with him.

Why Ryan Fitzpatrick's impact on Dolphins cannot be overstated - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins' most important player now isn't the future franchise QB drafted No. 5 overall. It's the 16-year veteran who is mentoring that top pick.

