The Splash Zone 9/1/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick Back At Practice

After learning about the passing of his mother on Saturday, Ryan Fitzpatrick missed the team scrimmage and Brian Flores gave the quarterback as much time off as he needed. But Fitzpatrick decided to return to practice yesterday with the team and was one of the first ones out on the field. Perhaps football is his way of coping with things, while also being around a team that has the utmost respect for him.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has returned to practice two days after leaving the team following the death of his mother.

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said before Monday's practice

Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores addresses DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard

Ted Karras Dolphins offensive line leadership Austin Jackson Robert Hunt Solomon Kindley

Fifth-year pro and first-year Dolphins center Ted Karras takes pride in his leadership role on the Miami offensive line

Miami Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: scrawny to stud

How Clayton Fejedelem went from scrawny to super

