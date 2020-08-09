The Splash Zone 8/9/20: Chan Gailey, Offensive Staff Meet With Media

We finally got to hear from Chan Gailey and some of the new coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Gailey talked about how Brian Flores reached out to him after the season and seems pretty excited to work with Tua Tagovailoa, even though he has never worked with a left handed quarterback before. Gailey also emphasized that he wants to adapt his offense to his players to put them in the best possible situation to succeed.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Retirement on hold: Chan Gailey back at work for Dolphins

Living a life of golf and grandkids, Chan Gailey was three years into a pretty typical retirement when it took a twist. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores called and offered Gailey a job as offensive coordinator.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins Offensive Assistants Detail Plan to be Multiple, Flexible

Chan Gailey, Robby Brown, Eric Studesville, Steve Marshall, Josh Grizzard and George Godsey met with the media Saturday morning

Dolphins Defensive Line

2020 Training Camp Preview: Edge Defenders

Kyle Van Noy, Emmaunel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson and Vince Biegel headline the remade group of edge defenders in today's roster preview

Dolphins Roster

Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson

Activated defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Former Dolphins

The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary of Dan Marino's Hall of Fame Induction

Get caught up on the latest from Dolphins headquarters

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/7/20: Dolphins Have Plenty Of Depth At Wide Receiver - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Preston Williams ‘worked extremely hard’ in rehab for return from ACL tear - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes into his first training camp with questions about the health of his dislocated and fractured hip still hovering over his head. While it...

2020 NFL roster breakdown: Shocking! ESPN does not like Miami Dolphins roster - The Phinsider

I know some of you will be stunned by this, but ESPN does not seem to be crazy about the Miami Dolphins 2020 roster. I will give you a second to pick up your jaw... Okay, have you gotten over that...