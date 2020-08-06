The Splash Zone 8/6/20: Albert Wilson Opts Out Of 2020 Season

The Dolphins are down another wide receiver as Albert Wilson has made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season, along with Allen Hurns. This leaves the team with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Jakeem Grant as the team’s top receivers. The team could look to stick with the young guys, like Isaiah Ford who had a solid end to the 2019 season.

Breaking: Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson opts out, is second WR lost in 2 days - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins lost a second veteran wide receiver in two days Wednesday when Albert Wilson announced he’s opting out of the 2020 season.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Hard to overstate importance of Preston Williams’ comeback for offense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

How well Preston Williams recovers from his second major knee injury is a huge wild card for the Dolphins’ offense in 2020.

Dolphins Offensive line

2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line (Part 2)

The roster preview series continues with a look at the guys up from on the Miami offensive line

Dolphins Training Camp

Today From Dolphins HQ: Training and Transactions

Catch up on everything you, the Dolphins fan, need to know for Wednesday

Miami Dolphins' coronavirus pandemic plan centers on safety, easing fears - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Players and coaches in the South Florida market -- one of the hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic -- are taking extra precautions, and here's how.

AFC East's most interesting 2020 additions: A former MVP in New England, revamped Dolphins' defense and more - CBSSports.com

Breaking down the most intriguing newcomer on all four AFC East teams, including a former MVP QB in New England

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/5/20: Allen Hurns Opts Out Of 2020 Season - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins release Cordrea Tankersley and Rex Sunahara - The Phinsider

Training camp has officially started around the National Football League.

Players and coaches have been at NFL facilities for a little over a week now. And as we’ve witnessed early on in the...

Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson opt out; Chad Johnson wants to re-join Dolphins? - Predicting wide receiver depth chart - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins headed into training camp with a deep group of wide receivers, one where some really talented players would end up being released prior to the start of the regular season. That...