The Splash Zone 8/31/20: Kalen Ballage Is On His Way Back To Miami

Kalen Ballage wasn’t a Jet for long. The Dolphins released the running back at first, but the Jets called and offered a draft pick for him. The trade has fallen through as Ballage failed his physical and will be coming back to Miami. But he’s not going to be on the roster long, as the team has already revealed what they thought of the running back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him head back to the Jets.

In less than a week's time, running back Kalen Ballage was headed for a release from the Dolphins, then traded to the Jets and is now heading back to Miami after failing a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Last week saw two fairly recent draftees by the Miami Dolphins being traded to other teams. 2018 fourth rounder Kalen Ballage was sent to the New York Jets for a conditional seventh round pick and...

The Miami Dolphins held a scrimmage on Saturday, their first game-like work of the summer. In a year with no preseason games, srimmages are going to be critical in the team’s preparation for a...

