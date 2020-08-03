The Splash Zone 8/3/20: Ryan Fitzpatrick Understands The QB Situation

Attention The Phinsider Community Members: Beginning today SB Nation has started rolling out a fresh and modern update to their comment section that has been long overdue. The new makeover will take effect at The Phinsider on Tuesday, August 11, but at some point during the change some of your memberships may be affected and you’ll lose the ability to comment. If this happens you will see a prompt with an email to contact support to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Ryan Fitzpatrick understands the situation he is in right now. He knows he is the placeholder until Tua Tagovailoa is ready to take over the Dolphins offense. Whenever Tua does take over, Fitzpatrick has promised to be his biggest cheerleader as he knows this is going to be Tua’s team heading forward.

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says 'I know I'm the placeholder' for Tua Tagovailoa

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is the favorite to start Week 1 at quarterback for the Dolphins, but he's aware he's just the "placeholder" until rookie Tua Tagovailoa is deemed ready to lead Miami.

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't known Tua Tagovailoa long, but he spoke glowingly of him on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick on Tua: “I know I am the placeholder... I was really excited they drafted him” - The Phinsider

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not only ready to be in a mentorship role... he’s excited about it.

