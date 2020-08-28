The Splash Zone 8/28/20: Dolphins Trade Kalen Ballage To Jets

Wednesday night, it was being reported that the Dolphins would be moving on from running back, Kalen Ballage. Yesterday afternoon though, it has now been reported that the team traded him to the New York Jets. Ballage is going to reunite with his old coach, Adam Gase, and the Dolphins somehow managed to get a draft pick out of it.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins defensive assistants Josh Boyer Marion Hobby Danny Crossman Special Teams Anthony Campanile Austin Clark Gerald Alexander

It's another well-deserved day off for the players, so we caught up with Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman and all of the Dolphins defensive assistants

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard Activated By Dolphins

Miami also waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.

Latest police shooting leaves DB Kavon Frazier shaken

The Dolphins' Kavon Frazier, who says he was profiled by police when he was 10, fears for the safety of himself and his daughters.

