The Splash Zone 8/25/20: Dolphins To Allow Some Fans To Attend Season Opener

Fans will be allowed to attend the Dolphins home opener against the Bills on September 20th. This comes as a surprise as many stadiums will not allow fans to attend their games. The catch is only 13,000 fans will be allowed in and must follow safety guidelines while in attendance.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

The plan sets capacity at 20 percent of the stadium’s actual limit.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins training camp: When Preston Williams felt normal again and why he thinks he’ll be better - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Will DeVante Parker and Preston Williams be one of the top duos in NFL?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Upgrade Offensive Line in 2020 NFL Draft Austin Jackson Robert Hunt Solomon Kindley

Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley discuss their first week of NFL camp

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/24/20: Who Has Stood Out During Practices - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins re-sign edge rusher Trent Harris - The Phinsider

Trent Harris is making his return to Miami after a promising 2019 campaign.

The Miami Dolphins will be allowed to have fans in the stands when they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season in four weeks, according to a report from Miami’s Fox Sports 640...

Kyle Van Noy injured in Monday’s Dolphins training camp practice - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the team’s training camp practice on Monday, with an apparent injury, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly. The injury appears to be...

Miami Dolphins waive 5th-round pick Curtis Weaver - The Phinsider

As we inch closer to the 2020 NFL season, teams will have to make difficult decisions to keep their rosters intact. Unfortunately, a lot of difficult choices will be made.