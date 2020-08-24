The Splash Zone 8/24/20: Who Has Stood Out During Practices

The Dolphins have had 5 padded practices so far and a few young guys are standing out during these sessions. Preston Williams seems to be taking over where he left off before going down with an injury last season. The second year receiver should form a nice duo with DeVante Parker, if he can stay healthy. A surprise along the offensive line is Solomon Kindley. The rookie is starting at at guard and seems to have the trust of the coaching staff.

Miami Dolphins: 5 Players who have popped in 5 training camp practices - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

These are players to watch, based on what we've seen

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins sign CFL star Nate Holley - ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they have signed safety Nate Holley.

Miami Dolphins training camp: Xavien Howard appears - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Howard has been out due to a knee and COVID-19 concern

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins: What we saw at Saturday’s practice (including positive signs for Preston Williams) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Preston Williams has looked sharp in his comeback from knee surgery.

