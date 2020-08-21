The Splash Zone 8/21/20: Fitzpatrick Likely Starter For Week 1

It’s been reported that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the likely starter for the Dolphins heading into week 1. This is not surprising at all, as mostly everyone kind of had this idea too. The only way Fitzpatrick would lose the starting job is if Josh Rosen or Tua Tagovailoa lit up the preseason. But with no games being played and with him being familiar with the offense, is should surprise no one that Fitzmagic will be the opening day starter at quarterback.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is Dolphins' likely starter, but Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen show upside - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's quarterbacks kick off three padded practices with several accurate throws, on-target drills, an interception and some "not-so-good decisions."

Dolphins Training Camp

Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst-to-first during the 2020 season - CBSSports.com

Who are the last place teams from 2019 most likely to finish in first place in 2020? Glad you asked

The Blitz: A Well-Deserved Day Off

The Dolphins get a much-deserved day off after three physical practices under the South Florida sun

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/20/20: Notes From Dolphins Practice #3 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

CBS Sports: Dolphins most likely ‘worst-to-first’ team in 2020 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2019 season 5-11 and in fourth place in the AFC East. In a normal year, a 5-11 finish would be seen as a miserable performance by a team hoping to compete, but in...