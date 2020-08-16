The Splash Zone 8/16/20: Defensive Coaches Meet With Media

For the first time since last season, we got to hear from the coaches on the defensive side of the ball. The defense has a new play caller in Josh Boyer as he takes over for Patrick Graham, who left to take the same position with the New York Giants. There are several new faces too, as Brian Flores did a makeover on most of his coaching staff.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Josh Boyer Danny Crossman Marion Hobby Anthony Campanile Austin Clark Gerald Alexander Dolphins 2020 Defensive Assistants Media

Dolphins defensive and special teams assistant met with the media for the first time in 2020 on Saturday

Dolphins Defense

Schad: Miami Dolphins’ first-year defensive coordinator Josh Boyer an old soul with appetite for history - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Boyer takes over the Miami defense for Patrick Graham

Dolphins Special Teams

2020 Training Camp Preview: Specialists

We conclude the roster preview series with Matt Haack, Jason Sanders and Blake Ferguson

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/15/20: Rookies Face A Tough Task - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Tua Tagovailoa talks Chan Gailey, Dan Marino, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and getting ready for 2020 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 training camp is ramping up the on field workouts, with full padded practices able to begin next week. It is the first time rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, selected with...