The Splash Zone 8/14/20: Dolphins To Wear Patch Honoring Don Shula

To honor the late Don Shula, the Dolphins are going to be wearing a patch on their jerseys this season. The patch will have Shula’s last name along with the number 347, which is how many wins the Hall of Fame coach had when he retired. The team never got to properly celebrate Shula’s life and exploits due to the global pandemic. Hopefully when this is all over, the team can show how impactful Shula was for the Dolphins and the NFL.

Andy Cohen: Don Shula Patch Is More Than Just A Patch

It is only fitting that the Don Shula patch will be worn on the jersey of every Dolphins’ player this season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Schad: Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is built for this - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Tagovailoa presents as poised, mature and at ease

Miami Dolphins News 8/13/20: Questions Heading Into Training Camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins add offensive firepower in Todd Mcshay’s latest mock draft - The Phinsider

We are now four months removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to open up the Pro Football Network Mock Draft simulator and start drafting! That’s what ESPN’s Todd McShay must have...

2020 Miami Dolphins add Deatrick Nichols, waive Steven Parker, Bryce Sterk - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of cornerback Deatrick Nichols while waiving safety Steven Parker and tight end Bryce Sterk. Nichols joins the Dolphins after leading the XFL in...