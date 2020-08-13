The Splash Zone 8/13/20: Questions Heading Into Training Camp

On Monday, the Dolphins will have their first contact practice, meaning the helmets and pads will be on and we’ll be one step closer to some regular season football. The team underwent a roster overhaul this past year and compared to last year this roster looks so much better. Of course, all eyes are going to be on Tua Tagovailoa, who fans hope is the Dolphins savior at quarterback.

Miami Dolphins: Top 10 Training Camp Questions - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The first training camp practice with helmets and shells is Friday

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins add a defensive tackle - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins added some line depth Wednesday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/12/20: Dolphins Place Xavien Howard On COVID-19 List - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2020 Projections: Preston Williams - The Phinsider

What does the 2020 season have in store for the talented second-year wideout?

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.