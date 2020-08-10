The Splash Zone 8/10/20: Dolphins Bring In Chester Rogers

The Dolphins added a new wide receiver to the room with the addition of Chester Rogers. He worked out for the team last week after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out for the 2020 season. Rogers is coming back from a fractured kneecap that ended his 2019 season back in December.

Miami Dolphins sign Chester Rogers, ex-Colts receiver and ex-child actor - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Chester Rogers’ claim to fame: A 485-yard receiving season with Andrew Luck or a kiss on the cheek from Gabrielle Union?

